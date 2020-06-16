One Was Fun, Two Was History: Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Knuble looks back on ‘98 Stanley Cup title

The former East Kentwood star explains why winning the Stanley Cup the second time means more than it did winning the first.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It didn’t take long for Mike Knuble to realize just how crazy things can get when you are in the presence of the Stanley Cup.

“It’s pretty special actually, it’s just automatic fun,” the 47-year-old Griffins assistant coach explains.

Following Detroit’s history-making championship win in 1997, the good times rolled into West Michigan when (per tradition) the East Kentwood alum brought the trophy home. It became a night Knuble will never forget, even though sometimes he wishes his could.

“It’s a traveling party,” he smirked. “My buddies were streaking with it at like three in the morning.”

But throughout the celebration, there was something eating at Knuble. Sure, he was a member of the team that won the Cup, but since he only played in nine games that year his name wasn’t actually on it. So going into the following season, he knew he had to find a way to leave a lasting impression.

“Hockey is a selfish sport,” he says. “When you win something once, you immediately want it again.”

Free agent departures created the opportunity for Knuble’s increased role in 1998. He ended up playing a total of 53 games, helping Detroit make a return trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

“The team kind of ran itself,” he recalls. “There was so much good leadership, and the guys had won and they enjoyed winning and they felt like they could do it again.”

Which is exactly what they did, sweeping the Capitals to make it two straight titles. Knuble was again a champion, but this time he felt he truly belonged now that his name made it into history.

“They see your name there,” he smiles. “That’s probably the thing I appreciate the most.”

It’s a sight for future generations to see but more importantly, it’s a sight Knuble can be proud of.

