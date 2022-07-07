Detroit Red Wings select center Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in NHL draft

Kasper is an 18-year-old who played in the Swedish Hockey League.

MONTREAL, QC — The Detroit Red Wings selected center Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the NHL Draft Thursday night.

Kasper is a 6’1” center from Austria who plays for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He joins Simon Edvinsson, Lucas Raymond and Mo Seider as first round picks in the Steve Yzerman era to have played in the SHL.

In fact, Kasper’s first point recorded in the SHL came on a Seider goal.

The 18-year-old tallied seven goals and four assists in 46 games in the SHL last season.

“He probably could play all three forwards but we drafted him as a center man,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said on the ESPN broadcast. “We think he has underrated skill, and we think he has the ability to play in our top six one day. I can’t tell you if it’s next year or the year after, but we have high hopes for him and we’re very excited to pick him.”

Kasper was named Austria’s team captain at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“I am so excited to be selected by such a great organization and franchise,” Kasper said in a video posted to the Red Wings twitter account. “I am really excited to go to Detroit.”

The Red Wings have nine more selections to make in the 2022 NHL Draft. Coverage for the draft resumes on Friday at 11 a.m. on the NHL Network.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.