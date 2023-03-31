Reeths-Puffer graduates shine as athletic trainers for men's and women's Final Four

However, there will be a little piece of West Michigan in both the men's and women's Final Four.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — All season, men's and women's college basketball players have been fighting to play in Texas this weekend.

The men's Final Four is in Houston, while the women's Final Four is being hosted in Dallas.

"That's what, you know, college athletics is about - working your butt off to get to these types of moments," Iowa women's basketball athletic trainer Andrea Chilcote said.

All eight teams who rodeoed down south to Texas have certainly worked their butts off. However, there will be a little piece of West Michigan in both the men's and women's Final Four as two Reeths-Puffer High School graduates serve as athletic trainers for two teams still dancing.

Sam Johnson is a 2009 Reeths-Puffer graduate and in his second season as the Miami men's basketball head athletic trainer.

"It's a very, very surreal moment right now," Johnson said.

Andrea Chilcote is a 2008 Reeths-Puffer graduate and in her first season as the Iowa women's basketball assistant athletic trainer.

"It's just so special to be with this team," Chilcote said. "They're like family."

It was Chilcote who actually pushed Johnson to go down an athletic training route as opposed to a physical therapy path. Johnson is forever grateful for Chilcote.

"I'm grateful to have her as a friend," Johns said. "She has one more year of experience than me so I look up to her."

There's a family-like bond with Chilcote's and Johnson's friendship. Both played in the Rockets marching band in high school. Chilcote was a trumpet player while Johnson played the trombone before becoming the school's drum major.

They both then attended Grand Valley State to get their degrees.

It's also very clear that both have a passion for athletic training.

"It's a very rewarding profession," Johnson said.

It's rewarding for both of them on so many levels.

"I love being the person that they can rely on," Chilcote said.

While Chilcote's and Johnson's players rely on them, the two Reeths-Puffer graduates rely on each other.

"Actually, it's kinda crazy," Chilcote said. "Both of us have had very similar injuries. We are both bouncing ideas off of each other. What would you do? What would you do?"

The two talk on a regular basis. They actually helped each other heal two of their athletes who dealt with those injuries before the Final Four.

That constant communication is a huge benefit for both of them helping both of their teams stay healthy.

"Tournament season is survive and advance and to survive, it means you have to have healthy players," Johnson said.

Healthy players are a must, but it appears at this year's men's and women's Final Four, having a former Reeths-Puffer Rocket as an athletic trainer on staff is also a necessity.

"It's kinda cool when you think about Muskegon and Reeths-Puffer," Johnson said. "To have two of us in the Final Four, it's pretty cool."

But what would be even cooler for the two, is if both Miami and Iowa cut down the nets as national champions.

"Oh my gosh," Chilcote said. "That would be, that would just be crazy."

Iowa plays the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night at 9 p.m. That game will be televised on ESPN.

Meanwhile Miami takes on UConn for a spot in the national championship on Saturday night at 8:49 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

