Reeths-Puffer High School graduate Lauren Ross transfers to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — New Michigan State head women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick has added a few players to the roster via the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, she was able to land a transfer from West Michigan.

Western Michigan guard Lauren Ross announced on twitter that she will join Fralick's squad in East Lansing.

The Reeths-Puffer High School graduate really blossomed during her redshirt sophomore season. Ross led the Broncos in scoring putting up 21.8 points per game shooting 46.5 percent from the field. She also added 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

However, Ross played just 17 games last year after suffering a season ending knee injury on January 21.

Ross eclipsed the 30-point mark twice last season. She scored a career-high 35 points against Chicago State.