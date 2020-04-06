Remainder of Drive season canceled by G League

The NBA G League’s regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2019-20 Drive season has come to an end. The announcement came Thursday from NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Games were suspended March 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA G League’s regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28.

"While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said Abdur-Rahim. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

The G League made the announcement on the same day the NBA approved plans to return in July with a 22-team format.

In the coming weeks, the NBA G League will announce end-of-season award winners, including the Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.