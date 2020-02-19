CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Cavaliers hired John Beilein last May, both the team and coach envisioned a seamless transition to the NBA.

As it turns out, Beilein’s jump to the pros was anything but that.

So much so that according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beilein is stepping down just 54 games into his five-year contract. In that span, Cleveland has gone 14-40, which marks the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA.

Assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take over as the Cavs head coach.

While the Cavs were hardly expected to be contenders this season, many expected to see progress in the second year of their rebuild following LeBron James’ free agency departure in 2018. Instead, not only has Cleveland been losing, but its mismatched roster of championship holdovers and young draft picks has failed to show much cohesion -- both on the court and off it.

At the center of that dysfunction – at least publicly – has been Beilein, who came to Cleveland after 40 years of experience coaching at the college level.

In December, Joe Vardon and Sham Charania of The Athletic reported that Cavs players were frustrated with the 67-year-old Beilein’s coaching style and lack of understanding of the NBA game. One month later, the former Michigan head coach was the subject of another controversy, in which he apologized to his players after stating they had been playing like “thugs” in a film session.

Beilein maintained he intended to say his players were playing like “slugs.”

Factor in star forward Kevin Love’s apparent unhappiness and the team’s steady losing and it appeared to be a matter of not if, but when Beilein’s Cavs tenure would be coming to an untimely end. As it turns out, the answer to that question was the NBA All-Star break, with reports surfacing on Sunday night that the Cavs and Beilein were exploring a split.

Beilein’s departure is the fifth time the Cavs have undergone a coaching change in the past seven seasons. Cleveland will mark the 40-year-old Bickerstaff’s third opportunity as a head coach after previously serving as the interim head coach of the Houston Rockets (2015-16) and the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies (2017-19). In that span, Bickerstaff amassed an 85-131 record.

Of all former full-time head coaches in Cavs history, only Larry Drew (.250) and Chuck Daly (.220) had a worse winning percentage with the team than Beilein's mark of .259.

RELATED: Report: Cleveland Cavaliers will have J.B. Bickerstaff succeed John Beilein

RELATED: Report: Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein considering stepping down before team's next game