SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training on Thursday due to coronavirus concerns, first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The NBA, MLS, USL have all suspended seasons so far and major NCAA conferences canceled season-ending tournaments on Thursday.

Whether the suspension of spring training will suspend the start of the MLB's regular season on March 26 is unknown at this point.

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday they will be playing regular season home games through the end of March somewhere other than Seattle. The regular season begins March 26.

Washington Gov. Jay Insbee banned gatherings of 250 people or more in the Seattle-metro area as the number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow.

The Mariners could open their season at their spring training stadium in Arizona, Peoria Sports Complex.

So far in Arizona, there have been nine known cases of coronavirus.

