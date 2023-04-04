Robyn Fralick introduced as sixth Michigan State women's basketball head coach

Despite her local ties, Michigan State Director of Athletics Alan Haller made very clear that is not what awarded her the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Robyn Fralick grew up ten minutes from Michigan State's campus as an Okemos High School graduate.

On Tuesday, Fralick was introduced as the sixth head coach of the MSU women's basketball program, her destination job.

"I can't believe it," Fralick said. "I have been here as a fan. I have been here as a little kid. It's the community I grew up in. I have marveled and watched the teams and players with so much admiration. It feels surreal."

Despite her local ties, Michigan State Director of Athletics Alan Haller made it very clear that is not what awarded her the job.

"Robyn Fralick checked all of the boxes and then some," Haller said. "It was clear, after talking to people across the country, she was the right person for our program."

There were several lists of criteria Haller wanted in the Spartans next head coach.

Haller gave Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo a "homework assignment," he said.

He wanted Izzo to check with his peers in the college game and get a lowdown on Fralick. Izzo got back to Haller and gave him a thumbs up.

Haller also went on a secret trip to Bowling Green to watch Fralick coach in the WNIT. One thing was obvious to Haller when he saw Fralick coached — the Bowling Green community loved her. Fralick wants to create the same type of atmosphere in East Lansing.

"The community piece will be so important, too," Fralick said. "For student athletes, playing where people care really matters."

What matters now for Fralick is getting a coaching staff, which she is still in the process of doing, plus beginning to know her new players.

Both are stoked for the new head coach.

"I am super excited," Hallock said. "She seems super happy to be here. I am super grateful that she's here. I know she is grateful. It is very exciting."

The team has had their introductions with Fralick, but they are looking forward to getting to know her even better.

"I am excited," Kimball said. "She sounds super fun and really good. She comes from a successful program, so we're excited to get started."

The start of the new era has many Spartans excited, but Fralick wants to make sure this is not all hype. She wants to compete and win championships.

"You talk about it like it's going to be real is sort of silly," Fralick said. "When we talk about it and we live it and we keep doing it day in and day out, it becomes real."

Fralick replaces longtime head coach Suzy Merchant, who was in East Lansing for 16 years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.