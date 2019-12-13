ROCKFORD, Mich. — After 28 seasons with the Rockford Rams, varsity football head coach Ralph Munger has announced his retirement.

The announcement broke on Friday, Dec. 13. Coach Munger holds a total career record of 335-109 and led the Rams to three Division I state titles, 25 consecutive playoff years and six undefeated regular seasons.

According to a release from Rockford Public Schools, many of Munger's players have went on to play football at the collegiate level and four have gone on to the NFL.

Superintendent Mark Shibler hired Munger back in 1992 and says, "Coach Munger has a knack for building and leading a solid and knowledgeable coaching staff. He has positively impacted and helped to mold the lives of hundreds of student-athletes who were fortunate to play under him. Coach Munger exemplifies Ram Pride and leaves an unprecedented legacy."

Coach Munger has many accolades in his years, including several coach of the year awards and inductions in numerous halls of fame. He was inducted into the Rockford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002 and most recently the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

"It’s been an awesome, exciting, challenging and successful 28 year run," Munger said in his retirement letter to Shibler. "It is following much thought and reflection over the last three years I feel it best for myself to step out proudly and cheer on the efforts of Rockford’s next head coach.”

