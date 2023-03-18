Rockford girls basketball wins first ever state title

Rockford sophomore Anna Wypych scored 20 points, good for half of her team's total points scored.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rockford had its eyes on revenge.

Last year, the Rams lost to West Bloomfield in the state semifinals. This year, Rockford defeated the Lakers in the Division 1 state title game 40-36.

Rockford girls basketball wins it’s first state championship with the 40-36 victory over West Bloomfield.



Grace Lyons hit a three in the final 30 seconds to seal the deal for the Rams.



Hear from the champs later today on @wzzm13 @13OYSL @RockGBB pic.twitter.com/N5OWcjcwbP — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) March 18, 2023

It's the first state championship for the Rockford girls basketball program.

"I am just so proud," Rockford head basketball coach Brad Wilson said. "Proud of our community for coming out and supporting us. I am proud of these girls for making it happen and I am super excited about a state championship."

Rockford sophomore Anna Wypych scored 20 points, good for half of her team's total points scored. She is thrilled to be a state champion.

"I literally don't have words to describe how amazing this feels," Anna Wypych said. "We have been working so hard all year and it paid off."

The difference in the game was a three by junior guard Grace Lyons with 40 seconds remaining. It was the only bucket she made the entire game.

"Amazing," Lyons said. "We all started crying. We are just overjoyed. Couldn't be more proud of this team. It's a great feeling."

The feeling is certainly a bittersweet one for the seven Rockford seniors. They all played their final high school basketball game, but they go out as the top team in the entire state.

"It's an indescribable feeling," Rockford senior Alyssa Wypych said. "I went light headed. I was like, 'Oh my gosh. This is happening.' It's something I have worked my whole life for. It's been a dream since forever."

The team went back to the high school at 6:30 to celebrate with the Rockford community.