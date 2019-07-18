ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State and Ohio State each placed two players on the preseason all-Big Ten team announced Thursday.

Defensive end Kenny Willekes, a senior at MSU, is a Rockford native and went to NorthPointe Christian. Linebacker Joe Bachie is the other Spartan named to the team.

Kenny Willekes and Joe Bachie.

MSU Football

Junior running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young were the Buckeyes picks. Penn State junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was the fifth player on the East Division team.

The West list included Northwestern junior linebacker Paddy Fisher, Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor, Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez and Purdue sophomore wide receiver/return specialist Rondale Moore.

A media panel selected the 10-member list, which included six defensive players.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.