A back and forth game between to programs from the OK Red added a new chapter to their rivalry, as the Rockford Rams beat the Hudsonville Eagles 24-21 in the District finals.

Rockford lead 14-7 at the half but the Eagles were the aggressor in 3rd quarter.

Eagles senior Drew Martinie scored on a quarterback sneak with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter, but the Eagles missed the extra point and trailed 14-13.

That was the score in the 4th quarter when Jordan Wenzel took a jet sweep 78 yards for a score. A completed 2-point conversion gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead with 9:30 left in the game.

That's when the Rams defense rose to the challenge.

The Eagles faced 3rd and long deep in their own territory when Jarrett Plekes took down Martinie for the sack to force 4th down. When the Eagles tried to punt, Dylan Dams and Taylor Green flew through the Eagles offensive line to block the punt. The ball rolled out of the endzone for a safety and thr Rams trailed 21-16.

On the Rams ensuing possession, Jack Richardson took a handoff and turned the corner to race down the sideline before cutting his run back toward the middle of the filed for a 53-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion gave the Rams their final lead, 24-21.

Rockford captures the district championship while the Eagles have their season come to an end with a record of 7-4.

