Rockford Rams hope to win first title in 13 years

Rockford came up short in the semis last year. They believe they have what it takes to win a state title this year.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — If you happen to attend a game at Rockford this year, you'll no doubt notice quite a few changes to Carlson Munger Field. In addition to a new press box, there's a new entry way, team rooms and a big scoreboard the Rams players are calling the Mega Tron.

They've taken note of the investment the school has put in them and they hope to pay them back in the form of a state title, something they haven't won in 13 years.

Rockford came up short in the semis last year. They believe they have what it takes now to get over the hump.

"We just had some great guys last year. We executed everything, we had a great offense and we're just hoping to repeat it this year," said senior halfback Gabriel Spees. "We come to practice everyday, put our heads down, get to work and repeat."

The team has got a lot of work ahead though, considering they only have six returning starters. Rockford opens up the year at home on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Stevenson.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.