LIGHTS OUT: Rockford vs. Grand Haven football game canceled due to low team numbers, injuries

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The game originally scheduled for Friday night against Rockford High School and Grand Haven High School has been canceled.

Rockford High School announced the cancellation on their Twitter page, citing low numbers and injuries from Grand Haven's football team.

As of now, Rockford High School has not found another team to play to replace the canceled game.

This comes as Holland High School's Varsity team will play its final game Friday Sept. 16, after a lack of upperclassman playing this season.

It is unclear if Grand Haven's football team will be finishing their football season.

