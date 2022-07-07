Rookie Brieske outduels Cease, Tigers beat White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO — (AP) Rookie Beau Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and the Detroit Tigers hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1. The Tigers won their fifth straight. They began this four-game series against the reigning AL Central champs after a four-game home sweep of the Guardians, their first against Cleveland in nine years. Spencer Torkelson had an RBI single in the ninth to give Detroit a 2-0 lead. Chicago then made it interesting in the bottom half against closer Gregory Soto, who earned his 17th save. Luis Robert had a one-out RBI double before Soto struck out two batters to end it.
