GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan's biggest sporting events kicks off Thursday morning.

Round 1 of the Meijer LPGA Classic is about to begin. The big draw is the high level of competition -- in fact, nine of the top 10 players in the world are in this year's classic.

"Over the last few years we've had a couple of playoffs, and this year we're going to finish on a par 5 which could be really exciting. We hope for an eagle putt at the end which changes the whole thing," says a tournament organizer.

Organizers say volunteers are critical to the event's success. This year more than 1,000 volunteers are being used.

