It's the second week of high school football playoffs in the state. This week 13 on your sideline's game of the week its two teams from the same city, playing for the same spot in the regional finals.

It's Zeeland East against Zeeland West.

For the second time this season, we get the Chix and Dux going head to head. The first matchup took place three weeks ago with Zeeland East getting a come from behind win.

The Chix come into this game winners of seven in a row. Meantime, Zeeland West is coming off a first round win over St. Joseph last week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM