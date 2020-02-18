As Monday night's Daytona 500 winner, Denny Hamlin, raced first across the finish line for his third time, fellow driver Ryan Newman was caught with his car flipped upside down. Monday night Roush Fenway released a statement saying racer Ryan Newman was "in serious condition" at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In the statement the racing organization said Newman's "injuries are not life threatening." The organization said it will continue to update the public on Newman's condition.

Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history, but the win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

As the broadcast came to a close by the top of the 8 p.m. hour on the east coast, announcers on Fox revealed that Newman had been taken to the hospital. "Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital," said Fox host Mike Joy.

Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

AP

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon said, "safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport. Thoughts and prayers are right now with Ryan Newman and his family."

After the race finished, crews worked to remove Newman from his car. Drivers wished Newman the best as they waited for word on this condition, speaking to the press on the side of the race track.

President Trump tweeted his support calling Newman "a great and brave" driver.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his support for Newman writing, "Big prayers."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tweeted, "Scary crash that you never want to see."

Bubba Wallace wrote, "Praying hard."

NASCAR on NBC tweeted "We're praying for Ryan," quoting winner Denny Hamlin.

The dramatic ending to Monday night's event on the track in Daytona had been pushed back a day by rain for just the second time in 62 years and Hamlin won after two red flags and two overtimes. Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.