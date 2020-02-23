The fortunes of the Griffins changed in a matter of minutes Saturday and the result was a 4-3 loss to San Antonio.



Against the Rampage, Grand Rapids lost a 3-2 lead in the third thanks to two San Antonio goals in less than eight minutes. With the victory, the Rampage not only snapped the Griffins four-game win streak, they also ended a nine game losing streak at Van Andel Arena.



Grand Rapids has a chance for revenge Sunday when the two teams meet up at 4pm.

