Saugatuck native drafted by Cincinnati Reds

Blake Dunn was picked in the Reds’ 15th round of drafting.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blake Dunn, a Saugatuck native, was drafted Tuesday afternoon by the Cincinnati Reds. Dunn was picked in the Reds’ 15th round of drafting and is now the 113th Western Michigan University alumnus to be drafted in the MLB.

Dunn was named Preseason MAC Player of the Year for 2021. In the shortened 2020 season, Dunn wrapped up the season with 17 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

In 2019, Dunn led the team as a freshman in batting, runs, hits, triples, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and stolen bases. Dunn's record of 30 stolen bases remains a WMU record.

