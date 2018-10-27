The town of Kent City this week received attention like it has never received before.

Fox Sports Detroit traveled from across the state, to televise tonight's district semi-final game between the Eagles and Saugatuck. It is the first time a non state-finals game has been televised live in Michigan high school football history.

The game was close for three quarters featuring a seven to seven tie after one quarter and a 21-21 tie at the half.

Saugatuck took a 35-28 lead after three. Saugatuck scored the only points of the fourth quarter on a 79 yard run by Jacob Stewart and a 99-yard run by Nick Stanberrry to give the Indians a 49-28 win.

Next Week Saugatuck travels to Pewamo Westphalia for a rematch of the 2017 state title game. P-W won that game 21-0.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM