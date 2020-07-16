Saugatuck school district might drop Indians nickname

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A school district in western Michigan is suggesting it might drop its Indians nickname.
Saugatuck says the name will be discussed at a Monday school board meeting, which will be conducted by video conference.
Superintendent Tim Travis and school board President Nathan Lowery says it's time to “reexamine the use” of the Indians nickname and mascot in light of recent events. Saugatuck is in Allegan County, 40 miles southwest of Grand Rapids. The school board in Paw Paw in Van Buren County voted in March to drop Redskins.
