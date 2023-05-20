Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media content revealed

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler stepped down Saturday, just days after he had been hired as assistant director of recruiting on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler has resigned from his position with the Wolverines, with the school saying it was aware of his social media activity that may have caused “pain” in the community.

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler stepped down Saturday, just days after he had been hired as assistant director of recruiting on Jim Harbaugh's staff.

The Detroit News reported Saturday that Schembechler's Twitter feed contained posts and likes of offensive material, including some that suggested slavery and Jim Crow were positives to strengthen Black individuals and families.

“We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community,” Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Schembechler played for his father, who coached Michigan from 1969-89, and was later an NFL scout.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.