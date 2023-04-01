Meijer Scholar Athlete: Bre Tubergen

Tubergen gives it her all in 3 sports and in the classroom, where she maintains a 3.89 GPA at Northepointe Christian.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just succeed in three sports and in the classroom at her high school, she is also viewed as a leader amongst her peers.

Northepointe Christian High School senior Bre Tubergen does not lack any effort when it comes to basketball, volleyball and soccer.

Tubergen also gives it her all in the classroom, where she maintains a 3.89 GPA at Northepointe Christian.

Tubergen says her favorite subject is college Algebra, and the help she gets from her family and friends helps her succeed as a student athlete.

"For me, it is really important to have a really good support system behind you," Tubergen said. "Having my family is really important and making sure you stay ahead in your school work and just know all what you need to do in school and to perform on the court or the field. My dad is super supportive of me. He always pushes me to be the best athlete and the best student I can be. He always makes sure I put school first."

Tubergen hopes to play college sports next year. She does not know where or what sport yet, but Indiana Wesleyan for volleyball is at the top of her list.

She wants to study physical therapy. Tubergen says she would enjoy helping people recover from their injuries, and she knows all about injuries. Tubergen spent six months recovering from surgery on her labrum.

