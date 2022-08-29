This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Grant Harkness

The senior plays three sports at Newaygo High School.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — For the second straight week, the 13 On Your Side Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week plays three sports at his respective high school.

Newaygo High School senior Grant Harkness plays three different sports in high school: football, basketball and baseball.

Harkness plays on both sides of the ball on the football field, as he gets reps at both quarterback and defensive back.

On top of his athletic prowess, Harkness certainly knows how to get his work done in the classroom.

Harkness is a honors student at Newaygo and maintains an impressive 4.27 GPA. While Harkness loves all of the sports he plays, he knows he would not be able to play those sports if he didn't complete his work in the classroom. He says being a student is his number one priority.

"It is more of a classroom-first," Harkness said. "Student athlete. Being focused in the classroom helps me be focused out on the field. Just trying to keep myself straight. Football also helps the classroom. I get to take it all out out here. It just helps me stay straight in the classroom. You don’t get to be out here without passing your classes so make sure you get that student part down."

The goal for Harkness is to attend school at the University of Notre Dame and study finance. Harkness says he went on a visit to Notre Dame's campus and just fell in love.

