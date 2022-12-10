Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jax Vogel

On top of being a great leader, Vogel also has recorded an impressive 4.19 GPA in the classroom.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It's Wednesday, so it's time to meet our newest Meijer Scholar Athlete. This kid does it all.

Calvin Christian High School senior Jax Vogel has been the top singles player for the Squires tennis team over the past three years.

Since the Squires tennis coach doesn't teach at the high school, Vogel is the one who starts practice.

His dream is to own a small business some day, and Vogel has already started in that endeavor. He has a car detailing business he runs in his spare time to make a little extra money.

"It's very satisfying seeing all of the work get done and after hours of work, seeing where you were and where you've come," Vogel said. "I found it on YouTube. I saw someone do it and I thought it was something I could try so I started my own business and that was it. I schedule myself whenever I have time open so whenever tennis is not happening or school work. I make as much money as I can with the time I have."

Vogel is looking to study business at either Grand Valley State or Calvin University. If he decides to go to Calvin, he would love to continue his tennis career there.

