Scott Wooster getting acclimated in spring ball as first-time head coach at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State football team completed its 13th spring practice on Monday. It was also the 13th practice for Scott Wooster as a head coach for the Lakers.

Wooster is a first-time head coach and still getting accustomed to being the man in charge of a college football program.

Wooster is certainly enjoying the change in title in Allendale, and so are the Lakers.

"Everyone is riding with him," GVSU junior defensive lineman Jack Gilchrist said. "He's our guy. There's really not much to say other than that. Everyone loves him. He's our guy. He's been our guy since he was a position coach here. He's our guy."

Several important playmakers from last season are very impressed with Wooster.

"I think we all had a really high expectation for Coach Wooster, and he's exceeded that," GVSU senior quarterback Cade Peterson said. "It just makes us excited to keep preparing in the summer for the fall."

Practices are running differently than they were under previous GVSU head football coach Matt Mitchell, who left the Lakers to become the special teams coordinator at Wisconsin.

However, the former offensive line coach's preparations are going to plan.

"It's been amazing," Wooster said. "Testament to the staff and our guys. I just feel like we haven't missed a beat. Moving forward. Growing every single day. Like I said, it's a testament to the people of Grand Valley State football. It's been awesome."

The Lakers have two more practices under Wooster before the end of spring ball, including the spring game on Saturday at Lubbers Stadium.

