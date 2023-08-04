Scott Wooster preaches "one of one" mentality to GVSU football program

Wooster thinks toughness wins championships.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Football season may be months away, but the Grand Valley State football team is hard at work.

On Saturday, the Lakers completed their 12th spring practice. Every practice is super important, especially as first-year head coach Scott Wooster gets acclimated to his new role.

After their practice at Lubbers Stadium, Wooster gathered the team around and preached toughness.

Wooster thinks toughness wins championships.

It's been 17 years since the Lakers last won the Division 2 championship, and Wooster doesn't want to wait much longer.

Wooster wants his team to approach everything they tackle on the football field, and life, with the "one of one" mentality. He says if a call does not go their way, it's important to embrace it and learn from it.

Wooster wants the team to tackle the tough weather conditions that they'll certainly face come postseason time. He wants the Lakers to be tougher than football, and says that will ultimately lead to the most success.

"Championship teams, I think, the best, they embrace uncomfortable moments," Wooster said. "They love being in those clutch situations. They love being in front of 15,000 out here. Obviously, against the team up north or in those critical moments and be tougher than those moments. Just the one of one mentality. To get back to that championship level and change a couple of these numbers up here. Just be tougher than the game of football. Be tougher than those moments and be tougher than those situations."

The Lakers have three practices left of spring ball. The last practice will be their spring game on April 15 at Lubbers Stadium. The game will start at noon.

