LOUISVILLE - Derby week draws in thousands of people in a short time to Louisville and that means extra security and changes to traffic.

Churchill Downs is expecting 300,000 people the next few days for Derby week and with so much traffic, public safety officials said there are going to be some changes to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

LMPD and Churchill Downs said there are some new changes visitors should expect if they're going to be visiting Churchill Downs for the Derby, Oaks or Thurby.

One of the new changes people will see are metal detectors and bag checks at the gates. Police said people should be patient when trying to get into Churchill Downs.

“There are some other visible security changes. You'll see some dump trucks that were replaced for security measures,” Lt. Jill Hume said. “We've added some additional cameras and there are some other things we can't talk about. And it's just as a precautionary - the world is changing and so we're just trying to keep up with the times."

LMPD said parking and traffic is also an important point in their safety plans for Derby week. Parking at Churchill Downs is all reserved. A shuttle will be available from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for Thurby and from the Expo Center on Oaks and Derby.

Click here for more of the security changes at Churchill Downs for 2018.

