Shelby football looks for first win after three seasons in 2022

The Tigers have not won a game since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY, Mich. — Game week is finally here in the state of Michigan as high schools from around the area play their first games on Thursday.

One team anxious to start the 2022 campaign are the Shelby Tigers.

Shelby has struggled over the past few seasons. The Tigers last win was back in 2019 and Shelby has just two wins since the 2015 season.

Phil Fortier enters his second season as the head football coach at Shelby, and he wants his team playing like dudes on the field. D.U.D.E is an acronym the Tigers live by, which stands for determined, unselfish, disciplined and effort.

This year, the Tigers have a different level of energy and are ready to showcase it on Friday nights.

"They are going to see a bunch of dudes running around the field, man," Fortier said. "You are going to see some determined, unselfish, disciplined and a bunch of guys flying around giving great effort. We are going to see some dudes running around out there. We are going to be agressive. We are going to be an improved team. They will represent the town of Shelby in a way that will make everybody proud. I promise you that."

The Shelby Tigers open up the 2022 season on Friday August 26 against White Cloud.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.