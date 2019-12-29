LIENZ, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin has maintained her unbeaten streak in slalom with her third win of the season.

The win in Lienz also matched Lindsey Vonn's record for most women’s World Cup victories in a single discipline. Shiffrin earned her 43rd career slalom win by posting the fastest times in both runs to beat her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.61 seconds.

Vonn had 43 downhill wins when she retired after the world championships last February.

After nearly arriving too late for the opening run on Saturday, the American three-time overall champion posted the fastest time in both legs to win by a big margin of 1.36 seconds.

