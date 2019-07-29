KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Just when you've thought you've seen everything in baseball, something new comes along.

That's what happened when Coach Drake, a 6-year-old boy who went viral for his "tantrums" toward umpires, apologized to the men calling balls and strikes.

In a game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, Coach Drake walked toward the home plate umpire, had a few things to say and went back to the dugout. However, he returned with flowers and made two other trips to grab balloons and a large, fluffy teddy bear.

The umpire seemed a bit confused but smelled the flowers, and the two embraced after it was all said and done.

In a press release, the team said, "The Kalamazoo Growlers are hopeful that this marks the end of Drake's ejections as it is rumored the team has paid a substantial amount in fines due to the outbursts."

Earlier this month, Drake made a mound visit to talk give his pitcher a pep talk, and it might be the most important mound visit of the summer.

Coach Drake reminds us that baseball, while played by men, is still a game for kids.

