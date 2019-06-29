After the U.S. Women's Soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe said she would not visit the White House if the team wins the World Cup, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) extended her own invitation.

The congresswoman tweeted on Friday night, "It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like."

To which, Rapinoe responded "Consider it done @AOC."

Rapinoe has clashed with President Donald Trump while the U.S. Women's Soccer team competes in the World Cup. Mostly recently, Rapinoe refused to go to the White House if the United States wins.

Trump said he would invite the U.S. team "win or lose."

But the president has criticized Rapinoe for protesting during the national anthem, saying her actions are inappropriate. After she started kneeling during the anthem, the United States Soccer Federation changed their policy. Now, she stands, but she does not sing or put a hand over her heart like other players.

Rapinoe originally started kneeling in 2016 to show solidarity for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did it before NFL games to protest social and racial injustice. Now, Rapinoe, who is gay, is a frequent critic of the Trump administration and its policies.

"Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have, in using it for good and for leaving the game in a better — and hopefully the world in a better place — I don't think that I would want to go," she said Thursday when defending her White House comments, "and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way, doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for."

Rapinoe led the United States to victory in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday, beating France 2-1. She scored both goals, becoming the first U.S. player to make four consecutive goals at a Women's World Cup, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. team will face England next on Tuesday, July 2 in the semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

