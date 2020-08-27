x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Soccer

Five MLS games called off as players protest racial injustice

The Colorado Rapids were scheduled to play FC Dallas Wednesday night.
Credit: Twitter: @FCDallas

Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice.

The players’ boycott came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Players from games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle all decided not to play in solidarity.

The lone match played was between Orlando City and Nashville SC. 

The Colorado Rapids were scheduled to play a road match at FC Dallas at 6:30 p.m. The club has been held win-less since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season in March.

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports