GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The GRFC Women are looking to defend their national championship title, and they will be competing for this year's title in their backyard.

United Women's Soccer announced the national semifinal and championship games are moving from Lansing to Grandville. GRFC will host Inferno FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in a semifinal match and the Calgary Foothills and Houston Aces will compete in the other game, which starts at 4:30 p.m.

"I think the biggest thing is just starting strong for us," said Grace LaBadie a GRFC midfielder. "When we start strong, whether it's first half, second half, we usually get a couple of goals and get rolling from there."

The GRFC Women won the national championship last year on their home field. The team beat out Lansing on July 14 in the Midwest Regional Championship.

"This year, especially, it's really important that out team has a whole for us to win, we have to play our style," said Michaela Kovacs a forward for GRFC. "We've got to stick to what we're used to and what we excel at."

If GRFC wins on Saturday night, then they will compete in the championship game on Sunday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Grandville High School.

Tickets for the UWS National Championship are $10 for a single-day pass and $15 for a two-day pass.

