GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The drive for a second straight United Women's Soccer championship came up short for Grand Rapids FC.

Despite having the home field edge, GRFC could not manufacture a second half goal as they would fall 4-3 Saturday night against the Inferno Rush.

Saturday night's game started off strong when the Inferno's goalkeeper made a save, but GRFC's Cindy Lay got the rebound for the first goal of the night, 1-0.

In the 20th minute, Inferno scored on GRFC making it a tie game.

Within just a few minutes, both teams managed to score on each other, keeping the playing field equal at 2-2.

Then, in the 30th minute, the Inferno scored again, gaining the lead 3-2.

GRFC caught up in the 42nd minute when Lay scored again, 3-3, bringing the game into half-time.

After a high-scoring first half, the second half of the game was hard fought. Haley Crawford scored the go-ahead goal for the Inferno Rush at the 56th minute of the second half.

The Inferno maintained their lead until the game ended, and they will compete again the Houston Aces on Sunday in the national final game.

Thank you to all the fans that supported tonight and throughout the season! We appreciate you! #ForTheCity — GRFC Women's Team (@GRFCWomen) July 22, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM