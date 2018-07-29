For one day, red replaced maize and blue in Ann Arbor.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United, two powerhouse soccer franchises in the English Premier League, met Saturday afternoon in the International Champions Cup.

It was the third time Michigan Stadium has hosted an ICC game since 2014, when a matchup between Real Madrid and Manchester United set a U.S. soccer attendance record of 109,318.

Saturday’s attendance was 101,254. Michigan Stadium has a capacity of 107,601.

“The atmosphere was outstanding already when we arrived here,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “It was really nice, the reception was really nice.”

Taking place less than two weeks after the World Cup final, the matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United featured several players who competed in the World Cup.

Chief among them was Mohamed Salah, a star forward for Liverpool and the Egyptian national team who scored 44 times in 52 games. Salah led the Premier League in goals and helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final earlier this summer.

In short: He's a global star.

Fans crowded near Graduate Ann Arbor, Liverpool’s hotel in downtown Ann Arbor, for a glimpse at Salah three hours before the game began. They sang songs in his honor.

Mohamed Salah, a gift from Allah, he came from Roma, to Liverpool, he’s always scoring, it’s almost boring, so please don’t take Mohamed away!

“He’s really like a hero in the eyes of Egyptians, completely unlike anything I’ve felt with any other athlete,” said Mahmoud Farghal, who waited nearly three hours for Salah.

There was similar excitement all around the city. Fans parked and tailgated at Pioneer High School, located across the street from Michigan Stadium. They filled up the parking lot behind Crisler Center, just as fans do on a football game day in the fall. And they milled around Ann Arbor, taking in the city, before the game began. There were plenty of people wearing Michigan apparel who appeared to be heading toward the game, but the overwhelming majority sported their team’s primary color — red.

“I would say the atmosphere is a bit lighter and more casual than usual,” said Madeline Turner, a student at the University of Michigan. “I think most people here are just excited to see two really good teams play, rather than feeling the pressure to get a victory like a usual Michigan football Saturday.”

Manchester United's Ander Herrera celebrates his goal vs. Liverpool at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on July 28, 2018 in the International Champions Cup. (Photo: Cameron Pollack, Detroit Free Press)

Like previous matchups, the game itself didn’t feature the full extent of each team’s roster in what was essentially a preseason game.

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United and French national team midfielder who was formerly the most expensive transfer in the sport’s history, sat out Saturday’s game. Salah and Sadio Mane were subbed off at the beginning of the second half. And as for international competitions, the ICC is no rival to the World Cup or the Champions League.

After the game, ManUtd manager Jose Mourinho praised the atmosphere, but also commented on his club’s lack of full strength. He believes that American fans — like the ones who turned out for Saturday’s game — deserve more.

That could happen in the future, with Detroit still flirting with adding an expansion MLS team by 2022. It's unclear if the expansion will ever happen.

“These people, they show how much they love their clubs, and they come and just enjoy the clubs they love in Europe, and that is fantastic,” Mourinho said.

“... I think the passion that many Americans have for soccer deserves more. Deserves the best teams. I think what creates passion is the quality, is the good players, is the good teams, is the good Liverpool, Manchester United.”

