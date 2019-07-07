GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans took over Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday, July 7, as they cheered on the U.S. Women's National Soccer team.

The family friendly event featured a live broadcast of the match, and food and drinks available to buy.

The event, hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., was free and open to the public.

The USWNT won 2 to 0 in the match against the Netherlands.

