GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans took over Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday, July 7, as they cheered on the U.S. Women's National Soccer team.
The family friendly event featured a live broadcast of the match, and food and drinks available to buy.
The event, hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., was free and open to the public.
The USWNT won 2 to 0 in the match against the Netherlands.
