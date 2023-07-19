Caledonia's Riley Tanner to play for Panama national team in Women’s World Cup

Riley Tanner, of Caledonia, is set to play in the Women's World Cup for Panama’s national team.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and a Caledonia woman will be playing for Panama's national team.

Riley Tanner, 23, plays in the National Women's Soccer League for the Washington Spirit, as well as Panama's national team.

Despite being born in Michigan, Tanner qualifies for the Panama national team because her mother was born in Panama City, Panama. She attended East Kentwood High School.

Tanner was announced as part of the national team in January and has already been beneficial to the team during a World Cup qualifying tournament. She recorded her first international goal playing for Panama against Papa New Guinea in the 63rd minute of the play-off match.

Tanner was born in Grand Rapids and claims Caledonia as her hometown. She played soccer for the University of South Carolina and the University of Alabama, leaving her mark on both universities.

The midfielder recorded the fifth-best shot percentage for a career at the University of South Carolina and ranks sixth all-time at UA for single season game-winning goals.

Tanner and Panama's national team will begin the World Cup tournament on Monday, July 24 against Brazil. Panama also plays Jamaica on Saturday, July 29 and France on Wednesday, Aug. 2. A complete schedule of games for the Women's World Cup can be found here.

You can find out how to watch her matches here.

