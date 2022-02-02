Jim Harbaugh to stay at University of Michigan

The news comes days after the Minnesota Vikings and Harbaugh allegedly had exploratory conversations about their coaching vacancy.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sources say Jim Harbaugh will return as the head coach of the University of Michigan football team.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.

No offer of the job was made to Harbaugh, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the Vikings.

The U-M team went 12-2 and ended their season at the Orange Bowl, where they lost 34-11 against Georgia.

Can confirm Jim Harbaugh is returning to #Michigan after interviewing with the #Vikings. Full speed ahead for the #Wolverines at this point. A portion of the fan base will likely be upset over how it played out, but expectations for 2022 and beyond will soar. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) February 3, 2022

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan. He was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was 5-3 in the playoffs, reaching a Super Bowl.

RELATED VIDEO:

