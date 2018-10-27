Grand Rapids South Christian overcame an early injury to quarterback Luke Schrotenboer to defeat Godwin Heights, 24-6.

Halfway into the first quarter Schrotenboer was met behind the line of scrimmage by Wolverines lineman Terrence Moore. The senior QB was slammed down hard on his shoulder and left the field gingerly, reaggravating an injury that he suffered earlier in the season.

Chase Bradman would come in at QB and engineer three touchdown drives, throwing two scores to Peyton Vis and handing another off to Jordan Sterk as the Sailors advanced to the District finals.

