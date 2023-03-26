South Christian falls in state championship game to Ferndale 44-38

Senior Jake DeHaan and junior Jake Vermaas were the only Sailors to score in double figures against the Eagles.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The South Christian boys basketball team made its trip back to the Breslin Center for the first time in 18 years.

However, the Sailors fell to Ferndale in the Division 2 State Championship on Saturday 44-38.

"The season has been great," South Christian senior Nate Brinks said. "We've been playing together since third grade. It's just sad to know this is coming to an end. We just love each other so much and Coach Johnson taught us so much this year that we didn't know before. I just love this team."

Senior Jake DeHaan and junior Jake Vermaas were the only Sailors to score in double figures against the Eagles. Both added 14 points to the box score.

"This has just been the most fun I have ever had playing basketball," South Christian senior Sam Medendorp said. "I am not playing with teammates, I am playing with brothers. I have become closer with every single one of these guys. It's not just basketball. We are going out there and having fun, being teammates. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

The season definitely came with some bumps and bruises this year. During the Sailors playoff run, star sophomore Carson Vis broke both of his wrists going up for a dunk. Even through all of the adversity, South Christian made it all the way to state championship Saturday.

"It doesn't take away from what we accomplished this year," South Christian head coach Taylor Johnson said. "We've been through it all: three season-ending injuries, lose your star player and 20 points-per-game and you still make it to the state finals is an incredible feat."