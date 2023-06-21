South Christian football legend Mark Tamminga heading to MHSFCA Hall of Fame

For as long as he can remember, Tamminga coached with the same philosophy a fellow South Christian Hall of Famer Bob Blacquiere lived by every Friday night.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Legendary South Christian High School football coach Mark Tamminga is going to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

It's quite easy to see why — he has a passion for the game.

"I love the game of football," Tamminga said. "I think it is the greatest game out there."

The two-time state championship winning head coach also has a love for South Christian High School. He graduated from the school in 1977 and spent over 30 years coaching the Sailors football team including ten as the program's head coach.

"I never intended to stay for 36 years," Tamminga said. "I'll tell you that right now. It's like I said, it's the support and the whole community."

Tamminga says his favorite moment as a Sailor had nothing to do with a win. It had to do with that support from his hometown community after a player died before the state semifinal game ahead of the 2002 state championship victory over Riverview 42-13.

"To see a team and a community come together like it did, I would never wish that on anybody, but I also cherish that memory for a long time," Tamminga said.

For as long as he can remember, Tamminga coached with the same philosophy a fellow South Christian Hall of Famer Bob Blacquiere lived by every Friday night.

"I have two goals [every Friday night]," Tamminga said. "Number one, of course, is to win a football game. Number two is to play as many kids as I can. It's about the kids. It's not about winning and losing. Of course, you want to win. Everyone wants to win, right? But it's about the kids."

However, on Friday it will be about the 64-year-old as he heads into the Hall of Fame.

"It was a nice surprise," Tamminga said. "I am honored. We had a great run there. It's amazing what you can do when you have great players."

Tamminga will be inducted at the Detroit Mariott on Friday Night.

