South Christian's Taylor Johnson glad to be on high school route

Back in September, Johnson accepted the head coaching job at South Christian to replace Jeff Meengs.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The South Christian boys basketball season came to an end on Saturday without the programs fourth state title.

Despite the 44-38 loss to Ferndale, the Sailor faithful have to be fired up about their first year head coach Taylor Johnson.

Johnson was always dead set on being a college basketball coach. He was previously the interim head coach at Grand Valley State after being an assistant in Allendale for six seasons.

Before that, Johnson was a grad assistant at NC State in the ACC.

However, back in September, Johnson accepted the head coaching job at South Christian to replace Jeff Meengs in the high school ranks.

Johnson says it was the best decision he ever made.

"Man, God has a different plan for me and I am so happy," Johnson said. "I am so happy it went that way. I am so happy David Kool called. I am so happy these kids gave me the opportunity to coach them because this was the greatest year of my life. It was the greatest year of my life. Coaching, everyone wants to be on the biggest stage, in college and all of that. I'll tell you what, coaching these kids right here is unbelievable. These are great kids, great student athletes and I am telling you, this was the best year of my life."

Johnson will look to win a state title for the Sailors next year, and he knows what it takes to win too. He was on Kalamazoo Christian's state championship basketball team in 2008.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.