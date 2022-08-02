Spartans fall to Wisconsin in back-to-back losses as offense struggles

Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points as No. 14 Wisconsin beat No. 17 Michigan State 70-62.
The win lifts the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten Conference.
Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place in the Big Ten.
Malik Hal added 12 off the bench. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers.
