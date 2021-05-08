Spartans hold their first practice of the season

The season opener is set for September 3 at Northwestern.

The day the Spartans football team had been waiting for finally came on Thursday.

Michigan State University has their first practice of the season and some players said they were so excited they didn't even get a good night's rest.

MSU is coming off a 2 and 5 season and coach Mel Tucker says he knows there's a lot of work to be done. But, Tucker says the team is off to a promising start.

"We have to teach motivate and develop. Continue to connect with our guys, we have the infrastructure here so that proceeds the culture. That culture is strong and that's the culture of accountability, which are the things that really make the difference. It's a work in progress but I feel good about where we are right now," Tucker said.

