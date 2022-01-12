Spartans fall short on "greatest start" of Tom Izzo's career

The crazy gauntlet of a schedule ended Wednesday night in South Bend as the Irish took down a banged up MSU team 70-52.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michigan State played what could be the most difficult non-conference schedule in program history to start this season. It's definitely the most brutal stretch of the Tom Izzo era.

The Spartans had some marquee wins with victories over college basketball blue bloods like Kentucky and Villanova, while falling to Gonzaga and Alabama.

The crazy gauntlet of a schedule ended Wednesday night in South Bend as the Irish took down a banged up MSU team 70-52.

FINAL: Notre Dame 70, #20 Michigan State 52



The Spartans end November with a loss but that crazy stretch to start the season is now over. pic.twitter.com/QMF68xdKuq — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) December 1, 2022

Despite playing just six players, Notre Dame controlled the game from start to finish, hitting eight first half threes including five in the first half from Irish forward Cormac Ryan.

Izzo was disappointed with the loss, especially since his team has shown so much promise during this incredibly challenging stretch.

"This team has done some incredible things," Izzo said. "If we would have won tonight, I said to myself and my staff, it would be one of the greatest starts in my 28-year career. I thought 6-2 would have been a phenomenal start under the circumstances of injuries, fatigue and the schedule we played. 5-3 I am not quite as excited about. But I've had starts where we are 17-0 and said tonight would have been the best one and we didn't get it done. "

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Michigan State. Big Ten play begins for the Spartans on Sunday with a match up with Northwestern at the Breslin Center. Tip for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.