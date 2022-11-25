'This is a worldwide community': Fans pour into SpeakEZ Lounge as the US takes on England in World Cup

Speak EZ Lounge is the only bar in Michigan that is open during every match in the World Cup.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since 5 a.m. Friday morning, World Cup fans have been pouring in to the SpeakEZ Lounge as the US prepared to take on England.

But even when the US wasn't on the field, SpeakEZ Lounge was open for soccer fans across West Michigan. In fact, they're the only bar in the whole state that has been open for every match so far in the World Cup.

"We've been here a long time," said owner Eric Albertson. "SpeakEZ has been here for 11 years, I've always done football. And we've always done World Cup."

Albertson has owned the lounge since 2012, and even though the next World Cup at that time wasn't until 2014, Albertson was ready to get to work.

"I started planning for a World Cup two years in advance. Not because it's a good business model, although businesses good, it's because I have a passion for US Soccer, Albertson said. "Some places only pay attention when it's convenient to them or last minute, this is something that's always ongoing."

This years World Cup is especially exciting for US Soccer fans, because the US team did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

"This is our chance to have a miracle on ice moment. That's why in America in their heart and soul love an underdog, and we're the underdogs today. And it's a lot of fun."

Albertson says that whether or not you're a fan of soccer, its the feeling of community when everyone gathers to cheer for their home nation.

"Even if you don't like football, or soccer, you can still get behind, surely you can get behind you know your national teams. And even if you're an expat, I've got Brits in here clearly pulling for their beloved three lions. So that's where the fun comes in. It's more than just a sport. It's a worldwide community."

