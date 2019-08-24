DETROIT — Special Olympics Michigan athletes had a field day at Ford Field Friday thanks to the #MIKidsCan Play Like A Lion Experience.
The event allowed Special Olympics athletes to:
- Workout with Lions Youth Football Coaches for a football clinic
- Take part in the fan tunnel before the Lions' preseason game
- Meet Lions legends Herman Moore and Lomas Brown
- Watch the game from Ford Field suites
This is the fifth year of the Special Olympics clinic at Ford Field, said the senior marketing director of Special Olympics Michigan, Aaron Mills.
The next major state event is the State Fall Games from Sept. 20 to 22. For more details about the State Fall Games, visit Special Olympics Michigan's website.
