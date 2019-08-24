DETROIT — Special Olympics Michigan athletes had a field day at Ford Field Friday thanks to the #MIKidsCan Play Like A Lion Experience.

The event allowed Special Olympics athletes to:

Workout with Lions Youth Football Coaches for a football clinic

Take part in the fan tunnel before the Lions' preseason game

Meet Lions legends Herman Moore and Lomas Brown

Watch the game from Ford Field suites

This is the fifth year of the Special Olympics clinic at Ford Field, said the senior marketing director of Special Olympics Michigan, Aaron Mills.

60 Special Olympics Michigan athletes at Ford Field.

Aaron Mills, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications at Special Olympics Michigan

RELATED: Thousands participate in Special Olympics Michigan summer games

The next major state event is the State Fall Games from Sept. 20 to 22. For more details about the State Fall Games, visit Special Olympics Michigan's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.