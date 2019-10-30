GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are the Muskegon Big Reds the best high school team ever? Well, Nick says they're the best one he's ever seen. Also, the NCAA is opening the door to student-athletes earning money while in school. But, there is at least one very ambiguous catch.

